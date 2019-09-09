Romania's finmin says sells 695 mln lei of April 2026 T-bonds

BUCHAREST, Sept 9 (Reuters) - Romania's finance ministry sold a more than planned 695 million lei ($162.29 million) of April 2026 treasury bonds on Monday, with the average accepted yield at 4.06%, central bank data showed. Debt managers last issued the paper in August at an average yield of 3.90%. So far this year, Romania has sold about 34 billion lei and 506.7 million euros on the local market. It also tapped foreign markets in March and July for 5 billion euros worth of 2026, 2031, 2034 and 2049 Eurobonds. Series: ROHRVN7NLNO2 Issue date 11/09/2019 14/08/2019 Auction date 09/09/2019 12/08/2019 Maturity 22/04/2026 22/04/2026 Avg.yield (%) 4.06 3.90 Avg. accepted price 104.4859 105.5046 Highest accepted yield 4.08 3.90 Tail (highest yield minus 0.01 0.00 average yield) Total bids 1.2 bln lei 1.8 bln lei Allotted 695 mln lei 600 mln lei Bid-to-cover ratio 1.8 3.0 ($1 = 4.2825 lei) (Reporting by Radu Marinas)