September 9, 2019

Romania's finmin says sells 695 mln lei of April 2026 T-bonds

    BUCHAREST, Sept 9 (Reuters) - Romania's finance ministry
sold a more than planned 695 million lei ($162.29 million) of
April 2026 treasury bonds on Monday, with the average accepted
yield at 4.06%, central bank data showed.   
    Debt managers last issued the paper in August at an average
yield of 3.90%.
    So far this year, Romania has sold about 34 billion lei and
506.7 million euros on the local market. It also tapped foreign
markets in March and July for 5 billion euros worth of 2026,
2031, 2034 and 2049 Eurobonds.

 Series: ROHRVN7NLNO2                        
 Issue date                  11/09/2019      14/08/2019
 Auction date                09/09/2019      12/08/2019
 Maturity                    22/04/2026      22/04/2026
 Avg.yield (%)                 4.06            3.90
 Avg. accepted price         104.4859        105.5046 
 Highest accepted yield        4.08            3.90
 Tail (highest yield minus     0.01            0.00
 average yield)                              
 Total bids                    1.2 bln lei     1.8 bln lei
 Allotted                      695 mln lei     600 mln lei 
 Bid-to-cover ratio            1.8             3.0
 
($1 = 4.2825 lei)

 (Reporting by Radu Marinas)
