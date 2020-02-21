Romania aims to sell 200 mln euros of June 2025 bonds

BUCHAREST, Feb 21 (Reuters) - Romania aims to sell 200 million euros ($216.12 million) worth of June 2025 domestic euro-denominated bonds on Feb. 25, the finance ministry said on Friday.

Debt managers last issued euro-denominated paper in December. Earlier this month, the central bank cut minimum reserve requirements for commercial banks’ hard currency liabilities, freeing liquidity into the market.

So far this year, the ministry has sold 12.25 billion lei of local currency bills and bonds, and tapped foreign markets for 3 billion euros worth of 2032 and 2050 Eurobonds. ($1 = 0.9254 euros) (Reporting by Luiza Ilie; Editing by Radu Marinas)