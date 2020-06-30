Romania aims to sell 5.34 bln lei debt in July -finmin

BUCHAREST, June 30 (Reuters) - Romania’s finance ministry plans to sell domestic debt worth 5.34 billion lei ($1.24 billion) in July, including 540 million lei at non-competitive tenders, it said on Monday.

In July, it scheduled eight bond tenders with residual maturities ranging from 3.24 to 14.22 years, as well as two auctions for six-month and one-year treasury bills.

So far this year, Romania has sold 39.9 billion lei of local currency bills and bonds as well as 150 million euros worth of euro-denominated paper, and tapped foreign markets for 6.3 billion euros of Eurobonds.