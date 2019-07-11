Romania finance ministry says sells 400 mln lei of 2031 T-bonds

BUCHAREST, July 11 (Reuters) - Romania's finance ministry sold the planned 400 million lei ($95.41 million) worth of 2031 treasury bonds on Thursday, central bank data showed. So far this year, Romania has sold 27.6 billion lei and 506.7 million euros on the local market. It has also tapped foreign markets in March and in July for a combined 5 billion euros worth of Eurobonds. Series: RO1631DBN055 Issue date 15/07/2019 18/06/2019 Auction date 11/07/2019 13/06/2019 Maturity 24/09/2031 24/09/2031 Avg.yield (pct) 4.85 5.06 Avg. accepted price 89.0928 87.3055 Highest accepted yield 4.87 5.10 Tail (highest yield minus 0.02 0.04 average yield) Total bids 848.5 mln lei 1,144 mln lei Allotted 400.0 mln lei 713.0 mln lei Bid-to-cover ratio 2.1 1.6 ($1 = 4.1926 lei) (Reporting by Radu Marinas)