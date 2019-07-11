Financials
July 11, 2019 / 12:36 PM / Updated an hour ago

Romania finance ministry says sells 400 mln lei of 2031 T-bonds

2 Min Read

    BUCHAREST, July 11 (Reuters) - Romania's finance ministry
sold the planned 400 million lei  ($95.41 million) worth of 2031
treasury bonds on Thursday, central bank data showed.
    So far this year, Romania has sold 27.6 billion lei and
506.7 million euros on the local market. It has also tapped
foreign markets in March and in July for a combined 5 billion
euros worth of Eurobonds.
 Series: RO1631DBN055                        
 Issue date                  15/07/2019      18/06/2019
 Auction date                11/07/2019      13/06/2019
 Maturity                    24/09/2031      24/09/2031
 Avg.yield (pct)               4.85            5.06
 Avg. accepted price          89.0928         87.3055
 Highest accepted yield        4.87            5.10
 Tail (highest yield minus     0.02            0.04
 average yield)                              
 Total bids                  848.5 mln lei   1,144 mln lei 
                                             
 Allotted                    400.0 mln lei   713.0 mln lei 
 Bid-to-cover ratio            2.1             1.6
 

($1 = 4.1926 lei)

 (Reporting by Radu Marinas)
