BUCHAREST, April 30 (Reuters) - Romania’s finance ministry aims to sell domestic debt worth about 4 billion lei ($898.23 million) in May, including 465 million lei at non-competitive tenders, it said on Thursday.

The ministry sold about 5.7 billion lei worth of domestic debt in April.

In May, it scheduled seven bond tenders with residual maturities ranging from 2.2 to 11.4 years, as well as one auction for 500 million lei of one-year treasury bills. ($1 = 4.4532 lei) (Reporting by Radu Marinas)