Romania sells 700 mln lei of 2028 bonds at 4.43%

BUCHAREST, May 4 (Reuters) - Romania sold a more than planned 700 million lei ($158.30 million) of 2028 treasury bonds on Monday at an average accepted yield of 4.43%, central bank data showed. Debt managers, who had planned to sell 500 million lei, first tendered the paper in April at 4.38%. So far this year, Romania has sold about 24.2 billion lei of local currency bills and bonds as well as 150 million euros worth of euro-denominated paper, and tapped foreign markets for 3 billion euros worth of 2032 and 2050 Eurobonds. Series: ROAW5KY5CD78 Issue date 06/05/2020 27/04/2020 Auction date 04/05/2020 23/04/2020 Maturity 26/01/2028 26/01/2028 Avg.yield (pct) 4.43 4.38 Avg. accepted price 98.2114 98.5215 Highest accepted yield 4.43 4.38 Tail (highest yield minus 0.00 0.00 average yield) Total bids 825.0 mln lei 812.7 mln lei Allotted 700.0 mln lei 510.0 mln lei Bid-to-cover ratio 1.2 1.6 ($1 = 4.4219 lei) (Reporting by Radu Marinas)