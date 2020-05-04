Romania sells 700 mln lei of 2028 bonds at 4.43%

Financials
    BUCHAREST, May 4 (Reuters) - Romania sold a more than
planned 700 million lei ($158.30 million) of 2028 treasury bonds
on Monday at an average accepted yield of 4.43%, central bank
data showed.
    Debt managers, who had planned to sell 500 million lei,
first tendered the paper in April at 4.38%.
    So far this year, Romania has sold about 24.2 billion lei of
local currency bills and bonds as well as 150 million euros
worth of euro-denominated paper, and tapped foreign markets for
3 billion euros worth of 2032 and 2050 Eurobonds.
    
 Series: ROAW5KY5CD78                        
 Issue date                  06/05/2020      27/04/2020
 Auction date                04/05/2020      23/04/2020
 Maturity                    26/01/2028      26/01/2028
 Avg.yield (pct)               4.43            4.38
 Avg. accepted price          98.2114         98.5215
 Highest accepted yield        4.43            4.38
 Tail (highest yield minus     0.00            0.00
 average yield)                              
 Total bids                  825.0 mln lei   812.7 mln lei
 Allotted                    700.0 mln lei   510.0 mln lei 
 Bid-to-cover ratio            1.2             1.6
 
($1 = 4.4219 lei)

 (Reporting by Radu Marinas)
