Romania's Social Democrats have slim election lead, updated exit poll shows

BUCHAREST, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Romania’s opposition Social Democrat Party (PSD) maintained its narrow lead over the ruling centrist Liberals (PNL) in an updated parliamentary election exit poll, Digi24 TV said on Sunday.

The CURS-Avangarde exit poll showed the PSD garnering 30.5% of the vote and the PNL 29.1%. The USR-Plus centrists got 16%.

With no official results available yet, the PNL has claimed victory based on another exit poll. (Reporting by Radu Marinas Editing by Paul Simao)