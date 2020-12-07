Romania's president says centre-right to form new govt

BUCHAREST, Dec 7 (Reuters) - Romania’s centre-right political groupings have won enough votes to form a coalition government, President Klaus Iohannis said on Monday, following Sunday’s parliamentary election.

Iohannis said he will call for consultations with parties on forming a new cabinet “in the days ahead.”

“Centre-right groupings have amassed more than 50% of all cast ballots. A new government will be formed around them,” he told reporters. (Reporting by Radu Marinas; Editing by Hugh Lawson)