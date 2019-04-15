Black Sea Oil & Gas gets Ana & Doina gas fields approval

BUCHAREST, April 15 (Reuters) - Romanian-based Black Sea Oil & Gas (BSOG), controlled by private equity firm Carlyle Group LP.

* Says receives approval from the Romanian Government for the Field Development Plan for the Ana and Doina Gas Fields.

* The Midia Gas Development Project (“MGD Project”), offshore Black Sea is the first new offshore gas development project in the Romanian Black Sea to be built after 1989.

* BSOG CEO, Mark Beacom says: “This approval from NAMR provides the official acknowledgement from the Romanian state that the MGD project is an approved project.

* Gigi Dragomir, head of the National Agency for Mineral Resources said: “The Development of the Ana and Doina gas fields offshore Romania is a top priority for NAMR, which supports the implementation of the Romanian Offshore Project that could lead to the diversification of the supply sources in Romania.”