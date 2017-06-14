Romania could join euro in 8 yrs, but needs euro zone improvements - c.bank

LONDON, June 14 (Reuters) - Romania could be in a position to join the euro within 8 years, central bank policymaker Daniel Daianu board member said on Wednesday, though it would have to see improvements in the set-up and running of the euro area bloc.

"In conjunction with an improvement of the functioning of the euro area, we think we could join the euro in the first part of the next decade," Daianu said at an event hosted by the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development.

"We want to join, we believe in the European project...," he said. Daianu added that if Romania continued to grow and maintained a growth rate differential of 3-3.5 percent, it could achieve 75 percent of the euro area average income per capita. (Reporting by Marc Jones; editing by Mark Heinrich)