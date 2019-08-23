Romania - Factors to watch on August 23

BUCHAREST, Aug 23 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Romanian financial markets on Friday.

RULING PARTY

Ruling Social Democrats hold meeting ahead of an August 24 party congress at which they are expected to nominate Prime Minister Viorica Dancila as their candidate to run in Romania’s presidential election due to take place at the end of this year.

DEBT TENDER

Debt managers sold a planned 500 million lei ($117.21 million) worth of February 2029 treasury bonds on Thursday, with the average accepted yield at 4.06%, central bank data showed.

The finance ministry last tendered the paper in July at an average yield of 4.63%.

CEE MARKETS

Central Europe’s currencies moved sideways on Thursday as markets looked for clarity over the U.S. interest rate outlook, while shares in Czech artificial textile maker PFNonwovens fell to a 4-1/2-year low after a poor second quarter.

ENEL APPOINTMENT

Italy’s biggest utility Enel said on Thursday it had appointed Carlo Pignoloni as its new country manager for its operations in Romania.

