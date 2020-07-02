Romania - Factors to watch on July 2

BUCHAREST, July 2 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Romanian financial markets on Thursday.

PPI

Romania’s National Statistics Board to release producer prices data for May at 0600 GMT.

DEBT TENDERS

Romanian debt managers tender 500 million lei ($116.43 million) worth of Jan. 2028 bonds and 600 million lei ($139.71 million) of one-year treasury bills.

FX RESERVES

The Romanian central bank’s foreign exchange reserves, excluding 103.6 tonnes of gold, fell by 644 million euros ($721.67 million) in June to 35.0 billion euros ($39.22 billion), the bank said on Wednesday.

ECONOMIC PLAN

Romania’s centrist minority government unveiled a multi-year investment plan for the Romanian economy worth roughly 100 billion euros of state and EU funds. The plan includes grants for companies, loan guarantess and a series of investments in transport, health and energy infrastructure.

CEE MARKETS

Emerging European currencies were mildly stronger on Wednesday amid indications that the pace of the economic downturn was slowing, encouraging investors after this year’s coronavirus-induced shock.

JLG

JLG Manufacturing Central Europe, owned by Oshkosh Corp aims to close its Romanian factory in the central city of Medias as part of a wider restructuring plan. JLG, which makes access equipment, aerial platforms and scissor lifts employs over 550 people at its Romanian plant. www.profit.ro

