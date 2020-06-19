Romania - Factors to watch on June 19

BUCHAREST, June 19 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Romanian financial markets on Friday.

DEBT TENDERS

The finance ministry sold a more than planned 339.5 million lei ($78.75 million) of 2031 treasury bonds at an average accepted yield of 4.22% on Thursday.

It also sold 813 million lei of 364-day treasury bills, against a planned 500 million, at an average accepted yield of 2.96%, central bank data showed.

CENTRAL BANK

Romania’s central bank will continue to ensure market liquidity while keeping the exchange rate relatively stable and gradually lowering interest rates without discouraging domestic savings, Governor Mugur Isarescu said on Thursday.

CORONAVIRUS

Romania recorded 23,080 cases of infection so far, 320 cases more on the day, and 1,473 deaths, with 16,308 people recovered. A number of 597,696 tests have been conducted so far.

CEE MARKETS

Poland’s zloty firmed on Thursday after the country’s finance minister said the exchange rate looked too weak, countering indications of concern from the central bank this week about the currency’s strength.

Other central European currencies and stocks mostly struggled to find a direction, with global markets drifting on growing fears of a second wave of the coronavirus pandemic as U.S. cases rose.

PROTEST

Hundreds protested outside the Romanian president’s palace on Thursday against a proposed ban on gender identity studies which they said would infringe human rights and fuel discrimination.

WHEAT TENDER

Egypt’s state grains buyer, the General Authority for Supply Commodities (GASC), has bought 240,000 tonnes of wheat in an international purchase tender for shipment over July 25 to Aug. 5.

NUCLEARELECTRICA

State-owned nuclear power producer Nuclearelectrica said on Thursday its first unit will shut down for a scheduled maintenance period from June 20.

