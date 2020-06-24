Romania - Factors to watch on June 24

BUCHAREST, June 24 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Romanian financial markets on Wednesday.

MONEY SUPPLY

Romania’s central bank to release M3 money supply data for May.

HIDROELECTRICA

Romanian state-owned hydro power producer Hidroelectrica’s plan to buy the local assets of Czech energy group CEZ could hurt its listing plans and valuation, the firm’s minority shareholder Fondul Proprietatea said on Tuesday.

CEE MARKETS

The forint fell to a four-week low on Tuesday after Hungary’s central bank delivered a surprise “symbolic” cut to its base interest rate, the first move in four years, and flagged a reduction coming in a key deposit facility.

IRANIAN JUDGE

An Iranian fugitive judge whose body was found in a hotel in Romania last week died of the impact from a fall, a Romanian autopsy said.

CORONAVIRUS VS JOBS

The new coronavirus pandemic has terminated 467,453 job contracts in ROmania from March until June, official data showed. Ziarul Financiar

For other related news, double click on: ———————————————————————————————- Romanian equities RO-E E.Europe equities .CEE Romanian money RO-M Romanian debt RO-D Eastern Europe EEU All emerging markets EMRG Hot stocks HOT Stock markets STX Market debt news DBT Forex news FRX For real-time index quotes, double click on: Bucharest BETI Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX ———————————————————————————-