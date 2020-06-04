Romania - Factors to watch on June 4

BUCHAREST, June 4 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Romanian financial markets on Thursday.

DEBT TENDERS

The finance ministry plans to sell 700 million lei ($163.06 million) worth of 2027 treasury bonds series RO1227DBN011 and an additional 500 million lei of 2023 paper series ROJEC97WMUQ4.

PPI

Romanian industrial producer prices fell 1.64% on the year in April after a 0.65% rise in March.

UNEMPLOYMENT

Romania’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate rose to 4.8% in April after March’s 4.6%, the National Statistics Board said on Wednesday.

ELECTRICA BID

Romanian state-owned power utility Electrica said it was exploring the possibility to participate through a potential consortium to buy CEZ assets in Romania.

CORONAVIRUS

Romania reported so far 19,669 confirmed cases of infection, 152 more on the day, of whom 1,288 died and 13,800 recovered. It has conducted 459,405 tests.

CHILDREN

Lawmakers on Wednesday passed a bill that doubles state subsidies for schoolchildren from this month, piling pressure on a minority government already grappling with a rising deficit and economic fallout from the coronavirus epidemic.

CEE MARKETS

Central European stocks rose on Wednesday and currencies held on to their gains as the lifting of lockdown measures and hopes of more economic stimulus measures fueled global market optimism.

