Romania - Factors to watch on May 13

BUCHAREST, May 13 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Romanian financial markets on Wednesday.

INFLATION, INDUSTRIAL OUTPUT

Romania’s National Statistics Board to release annual inflation data for April and industrial output data for March at 0600 GMT.

The median forecast of a Reuters poll of analysts puts Romanian inflation at 2.5% year-on-year at the end of April, down from 3.05% in March.

NUCLEARELECTRICA

Romanian state-owned nuclear power producer Nuclearelectrica to release first-quarter results.

AVERAGE WAGE

Romania’s net average monthly wage rose 7.1% on the year to 3,294 lei ($737.95) in March, and was 2.9% higher from the previous month, the National Statistics Board (INS) said on Tuesday.

CEE MARKETS

Central European currencies held stable and stock markets mostly edged higher even though global investor sentiment suffered from worries of a second coronavirus wave as lockdown measures are being lifted.

For other related news, double click on: ———————————————————————————————- Romanian equities RO-E E.Europe equities .CEE Romanian money RO-M Romanian debt RO-D Eastern Europe EEU All emerging markets EMRG Hot stocks HOT Stock markets STX Market debt news DBT Forex news FRX For real-time index quotes, double click on: Bucharest BETI Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX ———————————————————————————-