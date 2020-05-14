Romania - Factors to watch on May 14

BUCHAREST, May 14 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Romanian financial markets on Thursday.

DEBT TENDERS

Romanian debt managers tender 200 million lei ($44.80 million) worth of Sept. 2031 bonds and 500 million lei ($112.00 million) worth of one-year treasury bills.

CURRENT ACCOUNT

Romania’s central bank to release current account data for March.

TRANSGAZ, ELECTRICA

Romanian state-owned gas pipeline operator Transgaz and power utility Electrica to release first-quarter results.

INFLATION

Romania’s consumer price inflation fell to 2.7% on the year in April from March’s 3.05%, above market expectations, data from the National Statistics Board showed on Wednesday.

INDUSTRIAL OUTPUT

Romania’s adjusted industrial output fell 12.4% on the month in March after February’s 0.7% rise, and was down 14.5% on the year, data from the National Statistics Board showed on Wednesday.

NUCLEARELECTRICA

Romanian state-controlled nuclear power producer Nuclearelectrica recorded a net profit of 215.05 million lei ($48.35 million) in the first quarter, down 1.9% on the year, with income from electricity sales down.

FOR HIRE

As the COVID-19 pandemic wipes out jobs and empties offices across the world, companies in Central Europe that provide remote, lower-cost services for multinationals are emerging as winners in the new business order.

From Prague and Warsaw to Bucharest, these firms have long provided outsourced or offshored business services such as software development, administration, payroll handling and research for big European and American customers. Now they are bucking the global trend by expanding and hiring.

CEE MARKETS

Central European currencies and most stock markets fell on Wednesday, due to risk aversion on worries over U.S.-China tensions and speculation that the U.S. Federal Reserve could introduce negative interest rates.

RAIFFEISEN BONDS

Leu-denominated corporate bonds issued to institutional investors by Raiffeisen Bank Romania start trading on the Bucharest Stock Exchange on Thursday. Raiffeisen sold 480 million lei worth of Dec. 2029 bonds in December.

For other related news, double click on: ———————————————————————————————- Romanian equities RO-E E.Europe equities .CEE Romanian money RO-M Romanian debt RO-D Eastern Europe EEU All emerging markets EMRG Hot stocks HOT Stock markets STX Market debt news DBT Forex news FRX For real-time index quotes, double click on: Bucharest BETI Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX ———————————————————————————- ($1 = 4.4644 lei)