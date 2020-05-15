Romania - Factors to watch on May 15

BUCHAREST, May 15 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Romanian financial markets on Friday.

GDP DATA

Romania’s National Statistics Board to release flash first-quarter gross domestic product data at 0600 GMT.

The median forecast of a Reuters poll of analysts estimates first-quarter GDP growth of 1.8% on the year.

ROMGAZ, TRANSELECTRICA RESULTS

Romanian state-owned gas producer Romgaz and power grid operator Transelectrica to release first-quarter results.

LOCKDOWN

Romania will slowly start to relax on Friday a lockdown it has enforced on March 25, opening hair dressing shops and dentist clinics.

Romanians will be able to leave the house without signed papers, but restrictions for travelling to other cities remain in place. Museums and parks also open while playgrounds remain closed, and individual outdoor sports will be allowed.

DEBT TENDERS

Romania’s finance ministry sold a more than planned 274 million lei ($61.16 million) of 2031 treasury bonds at an average accepted yield of 4.77% and a more than planned 1.15 billion lei ($256.68 million) of one-year treasury bills at an average accepted yield of 3.04%, central bank data showed on Thursday.

CURRENT ACCOUNT

Romania’s current account deficit rose by around a fifth on the year to 1.37 billion euros ($1.48 billion) in the first quarter, central bank data showed on Thursday.

TRANSGAZ

Romanian state-owned gas pipeline operator Transgaz said on Thursday its net profit rose by 5% on the year in the first quarter to 201.87 million lei ($45.16 million).

ELECTRICA

Romanian state-owned power utility Electrica recorded a net profit of 80.09 million lei ($17.92 million) in the first quarter, compared with a loss of 40.86 million lei in the same period of last year.

CEE MARKETS

Central European stock markets fell for a second day on Thursday and currencies retreated slightly as investors backtracked due to worries the global economic hit from the coronavirus outbreak would last longer than expected.

