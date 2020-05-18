Romania - Factors to watch on May 18

BUCHAREST, May 18 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Romanian financial markets on Monday.

DEBT TENDER

Debt managers plan to sell 500 million lei ($111.83 million) worth of February 2025 treasury bonds series RO1425DBN029 at tender.

GOVERNMENT

The government holds meeting to enforce proceedings related to a 30-day state of alert aimed at reining in the spread of the new coronavirus in Romania.

CORONAVIRUS

Romania has so far recorded 16,871 confirmed cases of infection, 167 up on the day of which 9,890 people have recovered and 1,097 died.

GDP DATA

Romania’s economy grew a more than expected 2.4% on the year in the first quarter, a flash estimate from the National Statistics Board showed on Friday.

CEE MARKETS

Central European stock markets rose and most currencies edged higher on Friday, tracking a rally in Western European shares driven by positive economic data from China.

ROMGAZ

Romania’s Romgaz net profit up 5.5% y/y in Q1.

