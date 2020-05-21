Romania - Factors to watch on May 21

BUCHAREST, May 21 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Romanian financial markets on Thursday.

DEBT TENDER

Debt managers plan top sell 500 million lei ($113.20 million) worth of 2022 treasury bonds series ROGRXAE5BEO2 at tender.

WAGES

Romania will tap European Union funds to support employment after a two-month lockdown to prevent the spread of the new coronavius, Prime Minister Ludovic Orban said on Wednesday.

HIDROELECTRICA

Romanian state-owned power producer Hidroelectrica said on Wednesday it plans to invest 26 billion lei ($5.90 billion) by 2030, and funds from a planned initial public offering would help strengthen its role as a clean energy company.

CORONAVIRUS

Romania recorded so far 17,387 confirmed cases of infection, 196 more cases on the day, of whom 10,356 recovered; 1,141 deaths.

CEE MARKETS

Central Europe’s currencies tread water on Wednesday as investors weighed the economic impact of the coronavirus outbreak amid doubts over the effectiveness of a potential vaccine, while the Czech Republic eased its barrage on debt markets.

For other related news, double click on: ———————————————————————————————- Romanian equities RO-E E.Europe equities .CEE Romanian money RO-M Romanian debt RO-D Eastern Europe EEU All emerging markets EMRG Hot stocks HOT Stock markets STX Market debt news DBT Forex news FRX For real-time index quotes, double click on: Bucharest BETI Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX ———————————————————————————- ($1 = 4.4170 lei)