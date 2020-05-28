Romania - Factors to watch on May 28

BUCHAREST, May 28 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Romanian financial markets on Thursday.

DEBT ISSUANCE

Romania’s finance ministry could release June domestic debt issuance plans. In May, the ministry sold 7.67 billion lei ($1.75 billion) worth of leu currency bills and bonds and tapped 3.3 billion euros worth of Eurobonds from foreign markets.

BUDGET DEFICIT

Romania’s consolidated budget deficit jumped to 2.5% of gross domestic product in January-April against a 1.7% gap at the end of March, as coronavirus-related tax payment postponements sapped revenue, the finance ministry said on Wednesday.

MONEY SUPPLY

Romanian M3 money supply rose by 12.6% on the year to 439.1 billion lei ($99.75 billion) in April, and by 1.2% on the month, the central bank said on Wednesday.

CEE MARKETS

Central European stocks firmed amid a greater global appetite for risk while the Polish zloty extended gains as investors closed positions against the currency and no rate cut was expected at Thursday’s central bank meeting.

LOANS

Banks have approved 1,441 loan requests from small and medium-sized firms worth over 1 billion lei under a state loan guarantee scheme meant to cushion the fallout from the new coronavirus outbreak, the finance minister said on Wednesday.

Ziarul Financiar

HIDROELECTRICA

Romanian state-owned hydro power producer Hidroelectrica has asked shareholders to meet on June 25 to approve and file a binding bid for the Romanian assets of Czech energy group CEZ . Ziarul Financiar

