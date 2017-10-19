Romania - Factors to watch on Oct. 19

Oct 19 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Romanian financial markets on Thursday.

DEBT TENDER

Debt managers plan to sell 300 million lei ($77.05 million)worth of March 2022 treasury bonds at tender.

JUDICIARY BILLS

Romania has put the finishing touches to a plan to overhaul the judiciary that critics say erodes judicial independence and which will have to be discussed with the European Union.

PAY PROTESTS

About 8,000 workers from the health sector are expected to rally in downtown Bucharest on Thursday in a pay protest.

2018 BUDGET

Romania’s ruling coalition said next year’s budget will target a consolidated deficit of under 3.0 percent of gross domestic product and a nominal GDP of 901 billion lei ($230.86 billion), co-leader Calin Tariceanu said on Wednesday.

RAYTHEON MEMORANDUM

Romania’s Aerostar SA on behalf of the economy ministry and U.S. company Raytheon International Defence System signed memorandum regarding cooperation on equipment and components for the multi-level air defence integrated system.

CEE MARKETS

The Czech crown hit a four-year high and the zloty tested 3-month highs against the euro on Wednesday as Polish retail and industrial data confirmed robust economic growth in Central Europe.

