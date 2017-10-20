Romania - Factors to watch on Oct. 20

Oct 20 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Romanian financial markets on Friday.
Romania’s finance ministry rejected all bids at a tender aimed at selling March 2022 treasury bonds on Thursday, the fifth consecutive failed auction this month, central bank data showed.
European Investment Bank vicepresident Andrew McDowell said on Thursday he expected financing for Romania to rise this year to at least 1.3 billion euros ($1.54 billion) worth of signed loan contracts, up from roughly 1 billion euros last year.
Romanian employers will pay a 2 percent tax on their overall wage fund from 2018, the finance minister was quoted as saying on Thursday by state news agency Agerpres, the latest in a series of tax plans that have caused concerns for investors.
The zloty and forint edged lower on Thursday, pausing for breath after recent strong gains as investors began positioning for expected changes to the European Central Bank’s stimulus programme.
Raiffeisen Bank Romania aims to sell a package of non-performing retail and corporate loans worth 250-270 million euros by the end of the year, financial daily Ziarul Financiar said quotting market sources. Ziarul Financiar
