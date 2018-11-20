Company News
November 20, 2018 / 7:23 AM / Updated 3 hours ago

Black Sea Oil & Gas signs Romanian gas sales agreement with Engie

2 Min Read

Nov 20 (Reuters) - Romanian-based Black Sea Oil & Gas, controlled by private equity firm Carlyle Group LP

* Says signs gas sales agreement with ENGIE through its subsidiary Engie Energy Management Romania for natural gas supply from the Midia Gas Development Project (MGD).

* Says ENGIE will purchase gas from the Ana and Doina gas reservoirs over a minimum of 10 years.

* Says expected contractual volumes at project completion represent 0,5 bcm per year.

* Says agreement is subject to a final investment decision regarding the project.

* Black Sea Oil & Gas CEO Mark Beacom says an assessment of an offshore bill recently approved by parliament on the project’s economic viability remains “a key part” in determining whether a final investment decision will be made.

* MGD will consist of five offshore production wells, a subsea gas production system, an offshore production platform, a 126 km offshore and onshore gas transmission pipeline and an onshore gas treatment plant.

* In 2017, Black Sea Oil & Gas said it aimed to start production at two gas fields off Romania by 2019, becoming the first company to tap the country’s offshore resources. (Reporting by Luiza Ilie)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.