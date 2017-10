BUCHAREST, Sept 28 (Reuters) - Romania’s top oil and gas group OMV Petrom and Exxon Mobil are expected to announce a decision over a Black Sea offshore gas investment in early 2018, Energy Minister Toma Petcu said on Thursday.

“I understand they’ll unveil their decision early next year,” Petcu said. (Reporting by Luiza Ilie, writing by Radu Marinas)