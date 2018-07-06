Romania's economy expands 4.0 pct y/y in Q1, consumption up 3.9 pct

BUCHAREST, July 6 (Reuters) - Romania's economy expanded 4.0 percent on the year in the first quarter, the National Statistics Board said on Friday, confirming a preliminary estimate, while domestic consumption rose 3.9 percent. On a quarterly basis, GDP was up 0.1 percent in seasonally adjusted terms in January-March, data showed, against a preliminary flat figure. Q1 (Y/Y) Q1 (Q/Q) Real GDP 4.0 0.1 Final consumption 3.9 -0.4 Gross fixed capital formation 6.3 -1.2 Exports of goods and services 8.0 3.3 Imports of goods and services 11.5 2.2 Agriculture 6.7 21.7 Industry 4.4 -1.7 Construction -2.1 -0.4 * Quarter-on-quarter data is seasonally adjusted. (Reporting by Radu Marinas)