Financials
July 6, 2018 / 6:15 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Romania's economy expands 4.0 pct y/y in Q1, consumption up 3.9 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

    BUCHAREST, July 6 (Reuters) - Romania's economy
expanded 4.0 percent on the year in the first quarter, the
National Statistics Board said on Friday, confirming a
preliminary estimate, while domestic consumption rose 3.9
percent. 
    On a quarterly basis, GDP was up 0.1 percent in seasonally
adjusted terms in January-March, data showed, against a
preliminary flat figure. 
                                  Q1 (Y/Y)  Q1 (Q/Q)
 Real GDP                           4.0       0.1
 Final consumption                  3.9      -0.4
 Gross fixed capital formation      6.3      -1.2
 Exports of goods and services      8.0       3.3
 Imports of goods and services     11.5       2.2
 Agriculture                        6.7      21.7
 Industry                           4.4      -1.7
 Construction                      -2.1      -0.4
 * Quarter-on-quarter data is seasonally adjusted.

 (Reporting by Radu Marinas)
