2 months ago
Romanian ruling party's junior ally withdraws backing for PM
June 14, 2017 / 4:07 PM / 2 months ago

Romanian ruling party's junior ally withdraws backing for PM

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUCHAREST, June 14 (Reuters) - The junior ALDE party ally of Romania's leftist Social Democrat-led (PSD) government said on Wednesday it was pulling its ministers out of the six-month-old coalition and withdrawing its support for the prime minister.

"Out of 390 measures in the governing programme, some 260 have not yet been implemented. We're not talking here only about quantity but of quality of the governing act," ALDE leader Calin Tariceanu told reporters after a meeting of party officials. (Reporting by Radu Marinas; editing by Mark Heinrich)

