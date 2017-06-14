FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 14, 2017 / 6:12 PM / 2 months ago

Romania's Social Democrats to withdraw support for PM Grindeanu-coalition sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUCHAREST, June 14 (Reuters) - Romania's ruling leftist Social Democrats (PSD) will withdraw political support for the six-month-old cabinet of Prime Minister Sorin Grindeanu on Wednesday, two senior coalition politicians said.

The junior member of Romania's ruling coalition, ALDE, said earlier in the day that it had pulled ministers out of the six-month-old, PSD-led government and withdrawn support for Grindeanu.

Grindeanu, a Social Democrat, has been under pressure to reshuffle his team, with some senior politicians from both the PSD and ALDE accusing his cabinet of poor performance and failing to uphold the governing programme. (Reporting by Radu Marinas; editing by Mark Heinrich)

