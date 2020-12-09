Romania's ruling Liberals will propose finmin Citu for PM

BUCHAREST, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Romania’s ruling National Liberal Party will propose incumbent Finance Minister Florin Citu as the next prime minister in political consultations with President Klaus Iohannis, two senior party sources close to the nomination process said.

“It’s going to be Florin Citu, as being the most suitable candidate for this demanding post,” one official told Reuters. The second official said the party had to chose between several other candidates, including retired army general Nicolae Ciuca.