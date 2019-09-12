Hidroelectrica says wants to bid for Enel/CEZ assets

BUCHAREST, Sept 12 (Reuters) - Romania’s state-owned hydro power producer Hidroelectrica said it is interested to bid on all Romanian-based assets of Enel and CEZ including distribution and supply, its head said on Thursday.

Bogdan Badea told reporters the process has been hampered by “lack of an energy minister.” Such procedures involving state-controlled entities are government-mandated in Romania.

Romania has no energy minister since August 26, when ruling Social Democrats lost their parliamentary majority after a junior ally quit government over policy. (Reporting by Luiza Ilie; writing by Radu Marinas)