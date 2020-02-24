Romanian leu hits all-time low vs euro

BUCHAREST, Feb 24 (Reuters) - Romania’s leu currency hit an all-time low of 4.8085 against the euro on Monday, beyond a 4.8075 record low of November 2019.

“Like others in the emerging zone, the leu has been impacted by global risk related to coronavirus and, additionally, suffered because of (domestic) political uncertainty,” said a dealer with a foreign bank in Bucharest.

By 1050 GMT, the leu was trading 0.13% down on the day at 4.8030 to the euro. (Reporting by Radu Marinas; Editing by Alison Williams)