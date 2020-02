BUCHAREST, Feb 27 (Reuters) - Romania’s blue-chip index extended losses and fell 1% in early trade on Thursday after the government confirmed its first case of coronavirus late on Wednesday.

By 0805 GMT, the index was down 1.08% on the day at 9599.70.

The Romanian leu held steady on the day at 4.8080 per euro. (Reporting by Luiza Ilie)