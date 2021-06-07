Gymnastics great Nadia Comaneci gifted NFT for 'Perfect Ten' anniversary

BUCHAREST, June 7 (Reuters) - Romanian former gymnastics star Nadia Comaneci was gifted an NFT - a type of digital asset - by a group of Romanian creatives to mark the 45th anniversary since she became the first gymnast to score a perfect 10 at the Olympic Games.

The NFT is a digital necklace made of 10 pieces that are 3D renderings of vault, uneven bars, beam and floor moves she performed in Montreal in 1976.

It was created by a designer, an architect, a visual artist and an IT programmer and presented during Romanian Creative Week, an event showcasing design in the eastern city of Iasi earlier this month.

“I am glad to see that my performance from 45 years ago continues to inspire the young generation,” Comaneci, who now resides in Oklahoma, said in a video message.

“I liked the idea of a new type of pioneering, this time at the intersection between athletic performance and technology.”

Six other NFTs inspired by the “Perfect Ten” were created and will be auctioned off on Open Sea, the NFT marketplace, on July 18, the exact day when Comaneci made history.

NFTs, or non-fungible tokens, are blockchain-based digital assets ranging from art and videos to songs and tweets that have exploded in popularity during the pandemic as enthusiasts and investors scramble to spend enormous sums of money on items that only exist online. (Reporting by Luiza Ilie; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)