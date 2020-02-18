Romania's Romgaz eyes a 20% stake in Neptun Deep offshore gas project

BUCHAREST, Feb 18 (Reuters) - Romanian state-owned gas producer Romgaz is interested in buying a 20% stake from U.S. energy major Exxon Mobil in a long-stalled offshore natural gas project in the Black Sea, Chief Executive Adrian Volintiru said on Tuesday.

Exxon confirmed in January it was weighing an exit from the Neptun Deep offshore project in which it holds a 50% stake. The other half is owned by Romanian OMV Petrom, which is majority-controlled by Austria’s OMV. (Reporting by Luiza Ilie; Editing by Edmund Blair)