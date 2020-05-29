Healthcare
Romanian pensions could rise by a lower 10% from Sept-FinMin

BUCHAREST, May 29 (Reuters) - A 10% rise in all Romanian state pensions from Sept. 1 is one possible scenario, Finance Minister Florin Citu said late on Thursday, a smaller hike than the massive 40% approved by a previous leftist cabinet.

Faced with local and parliamentary elections, the centrist minority government has said it will enforce the hike - which has prompted warnings of ratings downgrades - unless budget revenue deteriorates. Citu said he will give the government two scenarios.

Asked whether a smaller 10% hike was one of the scenarios, Citu told private television station Realitatea Plus, “it is a scenario that I am taking into account in the wider context of budget spending.” (Reporting by Luiza Ilie)

