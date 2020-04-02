Romanian private pension funds' asset value down 6.7% in Q1

BUCHAREST, April 2 (Reuters) - Romania’s private pension association

* Says the asset value of the country’s seven mandatory private pension funds fell 6.7% on average in the first quarter of 2020 as a result of market losses stemming from the global coronavirus outbreak.

* Says value depreciation stems mainly from a 24% fall of shares on the Bucharest Stock Exchange.

* Says the depreciation is temporary.

* Says average yield of the funds was up 1.3% on the year.

* Net assets held by the pension funds totalled 61.97 billion lei ($13.99 billion) in 2019 for 7.46 million people.

* The European Union member overhauled its communist-era pension system in 2008, making it compulsory for working Romanians under 35 to contribute to a “second pillar” of private pension schemes as well as their state pension. ($1 = 4.4309 lei) (Reporting by Luiza Ilie Editing by Radu Marinas)