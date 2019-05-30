Romanian govt waters down capital requirements for pension funds

BUCHAREST, May 30 (Reuters) - Romania’s Social Democrat government watered down share capital requirements for mandatory private pension funds and enabled them to invest in infrastructure investment projects, Finance Minister Eugen Teodorovici said on Thursday.

The government raised capital requirements to an overall 800 million euros via emergency decree in late December, prompting concerns some funds would exit the market. It later postponed enforcing the new requirements.

The seven funds were introduced 11 years ago to reform the country’s communist-era, pay-as-you-go pension system. They now hold assets worth more than 10 billion euros ($11.14 billion) for just over 7 million contributors. ($1 = 0.8981 euros) (Reporting by Luiza Ilie)