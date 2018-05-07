FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Financials
May 7, 2018 / 9:49 AM / Updated 12 minutes ago

Romanian central bank hikes benchmark rate to 2.5 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUCHAREST, May 7 (Reuters) - Romania’s central bank raised its benchmark interest rate by a quarter point to 2.50 percent as expected on Monday, aiming to curb a sharp jump in inflation.

A majority of analysts polled by Reuters had expected the increase, and further hikes are seen. This is the third interest rate hike so far this year.

Monday’s move would also boost the central bank’s deposit and lending facility rates to 1.50 percent and 3.50 percent, from 1.25 and 3.25 percent respectively.

Governor Mugur Isarescu is expected to provide details on the decision from about 1200 GMT.

Reporting by Luiza Ilie Editing by Radu Marinas

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.