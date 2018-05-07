Romanian central bank hikes benchmark rate to 2.5 pct

BUCHAREST, May 7 (Reuters) - Romania’s central bank raised its benchmark interest rate by a quarter point to 2.50 percent as expected on Monday, aiming to curb a sharp jump in inflation.

A majority of analysts polled by Reuters had expected the increase, and further hikes are seen. This is the third interest rate hike so far this year.

Monday’s move would also boost the central bank’s deposit and lending facility rates to 1.50 percent and 3.50 percent, from 1.25 and 3.25 percent respectively.

Governor Mugur Isarescu is expected to provide details on the decision from about 1200 GMT.