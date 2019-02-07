Romanian central bank holds benchmark rate at 2.50 pct

BUCHAREST, Feb 7 (Reuters) - Romania’s central bank kept its benchmark interest rate unchanged at 2.50 percent on Thursday, as expected, with consumer price inflation less of a concern.

All analysts polled by Reuters had expected the decision.

Inflation stood at 3.3 percent in December, within the bank’s 1.5-3.5 percent target. Governor Mugur Isarescu will hold a briefing from 1300 GMT.

Markets will be keen to see his comments regarding a tax on banks’ financial assets tied to the money market rates. In January, he said the tax was reckless and that it would make monetary policy less flexible. (Reporting by Luiza Ilie Editing by Radu Marinas)