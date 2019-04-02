Romanian central bank holds benchmark rate at 2.50 pct

BUCHAREST, April 2 (Reuters) - Romania’s central bank kept its benchmark interest rate unchanged at 2.50 percent on Tuesday, as expected, with policymakers likely needing time to assess changes to a government bank tax.

All analysts polled by Reuters had expected the decision.

Inflation rose above expectations to 3.8 percent in February, above the bank’s 1.5-3.5 percent target. Coupled with rising budget and current account deficits, analysts said the bank will likely keep market liquidity tight to keep the leu currency under control.

Governor Mugur Isarescu will hold a briefing from 1200 GMT. (Reporting by Luiza Ilie)