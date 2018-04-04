Romanian central bank holds rates at 2.25 pct

BUCHAREST, April 4 (Reuters) - Romania’s central bank kept its benchmark interest rate on hold at 2.25 percent on Wednesday after two consecutive hikes meant to control a sharp jump in inflation.

Nine of ten analysts polled by Reuters last month had expected policymakers to hike interest rates by a quarter point.

The bank has raised interest rates twice so far this year by an overall 50 basis points, its first hikes in a decade. The median forecast of a Reuters poll puts them at 3 percent at end-2018.

Governor Mugur Isarescu is expected to provide details on the decision from 1200 GMT. (Reporting by Luiza Ilie Editing by Radu Marinas)