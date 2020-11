BUCHAREST, Nov 12 (Reuters) - Romania’s central bank kept its benchmark interest rate unchanged at 1.50% on Thursday and cut the minimum reserve requirement on commercial banks’ hard currency liabilities to 5% from 6%.

A majority of analysts polled by Reuters this month had expected the bank to hold fire on interest rates.

The bank will detail its decisions in a statement at 1400 GMT. (Reporting by Luiza Ilie; Editing by Edmund Blair)