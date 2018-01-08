UPDATE 1-Romania central bank delivers surprise key rate hike to 2.0 pct

(Adds analysts, leu currency, details)

BUCHAREST, Jan 8 (Reuters) - Romania’s central bank delivered its first benchmark interest rate hike in a decade on Monday, raising it by a quarter point to 2.00 percent, with inflation already above its 2017 forecast.

Five analysts polled by Reuters had expected policymakers to stay on hold, while four expected a quarter point increase. The median forecast for the key rate at the end of this year was 2.75 percent.

Monday’s hike makes Romania’s central bank the second among the European Union’s central and eastern nations to start tightening from record low levels, after Czech policymakers, driven by a consumption-fuelled jump in inflation.

The bank has kept its key interest rate on hold since May 2015. It last hiked rates a decade ago.

At the bank’s last 2017 rate-setting meeting in November, Governor Mugur Isarescu tried to temper expectations of rapid increases in interest rates, saying the bank needed to assess the impact of the policy measures it had already taken.

The measures included narrowing the corridor between its deposit and lending rates and switching to “firm” liquidity management from “adequate”, to ensure interbank rates stayed close to the benchmark rate, boosting its effectiveness.

Since then, annual inflation rose 3.2 percent in November, sharply above market estimates and the central bank’s end-year forecast of 2.7 percent.

“There is no room left for shyness, as reality sharply surpassed the inflation forecast,” said Ionut Dumitru, chief economist at Raiffeisen Bank in Bucharest.

The central bank has said it expects inflation to exceed its 1.5 to 3.5 percent target range in the first part of 2018, as the statistical base effect of a 2017 value-added tax cut fades, before falling to 3.2 percent at year-end.

New inflation forecasts will be released in mid February.

The Romanian leu rose 0.2 percent on the hike to 4.6255 against the euro at 1210 GMT.

“It looks like the central bank is trying to get on the curve, which is positive for the leu currency and for long term public debt,” ING Romania chief economist Ciprian Dascalu said.

He added the bank could front-load rate-tightening in the first part of this year, when inflationary pressures would be at their highest, which would boost policymakers credibility.

Monday’s move would also boost the bank’s deposit and lending facility rates to 1.0 percent and 3.0 percent, from 0.75 and 2.75 percent respectively.

Governor Mugur Isarescu is expected to provide details on the decision from 1300 GMT.