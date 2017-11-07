UPDATE 1-Romania central bank holds key rate, tightens deposit/loan gap

(Adds comment, details)

BUCHAREST, Nov 7 (Reuters) - Romania’s central bank kept its benchmark interest rate unchanged at a record low 1.75 percent on Tuesday, as expected, and further narrowed the corridor between its deposit and lending rates.

The symmetrical corridor will fall to 1.00 percent as of Nov. 8, from the current 1.25 percent, which is expected to affect interbank money market rates and also increase the effectiveness of its key rate.

Romanian consumer price inflation rose to 1.8 percent on the year in September, from August’s 1.2 percent, above market expectations.

The bank now forecasts inflation will rise to 3.2 percent in 2018 from 1.9 percent at the end of this year. But rising energy prices and a fuel tax have led to expectations inflation will accelerate this year and next. The bank may release new forecasts later this week.

The central bank targets inflation at 1.5 to -3.5 percent this year and next.

Meanwhile, a planned fiscal overhaul that the government might approve on Wednesday and enforce from January has amplified uncertainty among investors and weighed on Romanian assets.

The overhaul will raise income and social security taxes and shift the burden of the latter entirely onto employees. They have drawn criticism from all major investor associations, analysts, unionists and the country’s president.

The bank has kept its key interest rate on hold since May 2015. It is widely expected to start tightening in 2018, but analysts they disagree on the scope of the tightening.

“The decision ... today should result in a tightening of monetary conditions,” Capital Economics said in a note. “We think interest rates are likely to be raised much further than most expect over the coming quarters.”

However, ING Bank Romania chief economist Ciprian Dascalu said Governor Mugur Isarescu may strike a dovish tone at a news briefing set for 1300 GMT so as to “to trim some aggressive rate hike expectations for 2018.”

The leu traded at 4.5960 per euro at 1200 GMT, down 0.1 percent on the day. (Reporting by Luiza Ilie, editing by Larry King)