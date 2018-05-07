UPDATE 1-Romania hikes interest rates after inflation surge

(Adds details)

BUCHAREST, May 7 (Reuters) - Romania’s central bank hiked its benchmark interest rate by 25 basis points to 2.50 percent on Monday, moving to curb a sharp jump in inflation and brushing off criticism of rising borrowing costs from the country’s most powerful politician.

Higher energy prices and consumption-friendly wage hikes drove annual inflation in the import-reliant European Union state to a five-year high of 5 percent in March, significantly above the central bank’s 1.5-3.5 percent target.

The bank has now raised interest rates three times this year, by 75 basis points in all.

Liviu Dragnea, head of the ruling Social Democrats and lower house speaker, criticised it for hiking rates and suggesting fiscal policies were driving the inflation surge.

The criticism came in letters exchanged earlier in the year but not released until Friday.

The government has cut taxes and raised public sector wages and pensions, encouraging consumption in one of the EU’s fastest-growing economies. But rising budget and current account gaps have weighed on assets, including the leu currency.

On Monday, the leu was up 0.1 percent against the euro, unchanged from levels before the rates decision, while bond yields tested four-year highs.

The bank has said it expects inflation to exceed its target in the first part of 2018 before falling back within that range by year-end. It is due to release new inflation forecasts for 2018 and 2019 on Wednesday.

A majority of analysts polled by Reuters had expected the 25-point increase, and further hikes are seen.

The bank also raised its deposit and lending facility rates by the same amount to 1.50 percent and 3.50 percent, respectively.

Bank governor Mugur Isarescu is expected to provide details of the decision from about 1200 GMT.