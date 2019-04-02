UPDATE 1-Romanian central bank holds benchmark rate, inflation above target

(Adds details)

BUCHAREST, April 2 (Reuters) - Romania’s central bank held its benchmark interest rate at 2.5 percent on Tuesday, in line with forecasts, as policymakers assessed recent changes to a bank tax.

The ruling Social Democrats last week decoupled a tax on banks’ financial assets from money market rates, three months after introducing it via emergency decree, easing concerns over monetary policy independence.

However, inflation rose above expectations to 3.8 percent in February, above the central bank’s 1.5 percent to 3.5 percent target, which combined with rising budget and current account deficits will put pressure on the central bank to tighten.

Analysts have said it could leave the benchmark on hold but tighten market liquidity to keep the leu currency under control.

The Romanian leu was flat against the euro at 1010 GMT, bucking an easing among other regional currencies.

“Tighter monetary policy does not necessarily mean hikes in the policy rate, which have the disadvantage of favouring unsustainable appreciation of the leu,” BCR bank economist Eugen Sinca said in a research note.

“It could be very well related to timely FX interventions in favour of (the) leu and liquidity measures targeted towards maintaining a moderate liquidity deficit in the market.”

The Romanian central bank governor Mugur Isarescu is due to hold a briefing from 1200 GMT.