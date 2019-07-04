UPDATE 1-Romanian central bank holds fire on interest rates

(Adds analyst comments)

BUCHAREST, July 4 (Reuters) - Romania’s central bank kept its benchmark interest rate unchanged at 2.50% as expected on Thursday despite persistently high inflation.

Inflation rose above expectations to 4.1% in May, and is expected to remain above the bank’s 1.5-3.5% target this year.

Policymakers, who last hiked the main interest rate in May 2018, have since tightened monetary policy by controlling money market liquidity, which they said would not choke economic growth.

Romania will also hold three elections this year and next.

The central bank is also careful not to stand out compared with the monetary policy stances of the European Central Bank and other central banks in the region, which have mostly shied away from hiking their main rates.

Growth and inflation have crept higher in several eastern European economies, but analysts have said the easing bias in core markets has allowed its central banks to avoid rate hikes.

Romanian policymakers need to balance the need to rein in inflation and the firming of the leu currency should it raise interest rates. The bank has said a stronger leu would not help the country’s rising external shortfall.

“While high core inflation justifies a tight monetary policy, the possibility of seeing large portfolio capital inflows triggered by the interest rate differential will act as a deterrent to rate hikes,” Romania’s BCR said in a note.

But with inflation the EU’s highest, and rising fiscal and current account deficits fuelled by consumption-friendly public sector wage hikes, some analysts said the probability of a hike had risen.

“We think that the central bank will soon be forced to raise interest rates to cool the economy,” Capital Economics said in a research note.

“Admittedly, continued weakness in key euro zone trading partners and a dovish shift among central banks across the globe are arguments in favour of keeping policy on hold. But our sense is that overheating concerns will take precedence.”

The Romanian leu was flat against the euro at 1015 GMT, unchanged from levels before the decision. (Reporting by Luiza Ilie; editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise)