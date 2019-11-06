UPDATE 1-Romanian central bank keeps benchmark rate at 2.50%

(Adds analyst comment, details)

BUCHAREST, Nov 6 (Reuters) - Romania’s central bank kept its benchmark interest rate unchanged at 2.50% as expected on Wednesday, as it tries to balance high inflation with a rising current account deficit ahead of a two-round presidential election.

Policymakers must balance the need to rein in inflation and the firming of the leu currency should they raise interest rates. The bank has said a stronger leu would not help Romania’s rising external shortfall.

Inflation slowed to 3.5% on the year in September, at the upper end of the bank’s 1.5-3.5% target. The bank, which will release new forecasts on Nov. 8, had previously expected inflation to be at 4.2% by year’s end and 3.4% in 2020.

All analysts polled by Reuters had expected Wednesday’s decision. Policymakers, who last hiked rates in May 2018, have since adjusted monetary policy by controlling money market liquidity.

Expansionary fiscal and wage policies have increased Romania’s budget and current account deficits, weighing on asset prices.

A long election cycle was also complicating policymaking, with a presidential election kicking off on Sunday and local and parliamentary elections in 2020.

Meanwhile, policy loosening by the world’s largest central banks has eased pressure to act on policymakers in central Europe, where consumption-driven growth has held up in the face of a euro zone slowdown and concerns over Britain’s EU exit.

“The external environment will play a greater role in the decisions taken by the central bank,” Romania’s BCR bank said in a note. “Our baseline scenario is that the central bank will keep the key rate at 2.5% next year.”

The Romanian leu was down 0.1% versus the euro at 1120 GMT, unchanged from levels before the meeting.

Governor Mugur Isarescu will hold a news briefing from 1300 GMT.