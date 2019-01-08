UPDATE 1-Romanian central bank keeps benchmark rate unchanged

(Adds details)

BUCHAREST, Jan 8 (Reuters) - Romania’s central bank kept its benchmark interest rate unchanged at 2.50 percent on Tuesday, as expected, with consumer price inflation falling within its target.

All analysts polled by Reuters had expected the decision.

A base effect, higher energy prices and consumption-friendly wage hikes drove annual inflation in the import-reliant European Union state to multi-year highs of around 5 percent last year.

The monetary authority raised its key rate three times by 75 basis points in all, with the latest hike in May 2018.

Since then, it has controlled liquidity in the market through repo and deposit tenders, which have helped keep market rates near its benchmark. Annual inflation fell to 3.4 percent in November, within the bank’s 1.5-3.5 percent target range.

But monetary policy this year could be complicated by a surprise tax of banks’ financial assets introduced by the Social Democrat government via emergency decree without prior consultation in late December.

Banks will pay a progressive tax if money market rates exceed 2 percent. However, the central bank’s main task is to keep inflation down while preserving financial stability.

Any potential rate increases to rein in inflation or stem capital outflows to prevent a weakening of the leu currency, would lead to a rise in market rates and consequently tax levels, which could eventually hurt banks and impact stability.

The 3-and 6-month money market rates were quoted at 2.59/2.92 percent and 2.89/3.27 percent respectively.

By 1100 GMT, the leu was 0.2 percent weaker versus the euro, unchanged from levels before the rate decision.

Governor Mugur Isarescu will hold a briefing from 1300 GMT, his first since the introduction of the tax. (Reporting by Luiza Ilie; Editing by Alison Williams)