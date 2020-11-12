UPDATE 1-Romania's central bank holds rates, cuts hard currency reserve requirements

(Adds details)

BUCHAREST, Nov 12 (Reuters) - Romania’s central bank kept its benchmark interest rate unchanged at 1.50% as expected on Thursday and cut the minimum reserve requirement on commercial banks’ hard currency liabilities to 5% from 6%.

The bank has delivered three rate cuts worth 1 percentage point overall since March and pledged to inject liquidity in the market to curb the economic fallout brought by restrictions to contain the new coronavirus pandemic.

The European Union state has reported 334,236 coronavirus infections and 8,510 people have died since the beginning of the outbreak in late February.

A majority of analysts polled by Reuters this month had expected the bank to hold fire on interest rates.

Inflation fell to 2.2% in October, well within the central bank’s 1.5-3.5% target. The bank, which will release new inflation forecasts this month, currently expects annual price growth of 2.7% and 2.5% this year and next, respectively.

The Romanian leu was down 0.1% against the euro at 1120 GMT. The bank will detail its decisions in a statement at 1400 GMT. (Reporting by Luiza Ilie; Editing by Alison Williams)